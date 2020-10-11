AAC visits bazars, check SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Charsadda Muhammad Omar Saturday visited various marriage halls, plazas, public parks and shops and checked Standard Operating procedures (SOPs).

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Adeel Shah, he directed the shopkeepers and the business community to ensure compliance with the SOPs, otherwise legal action would be taken against the violators.