AAC visits bazars, pumps, inspects SOPs in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal and Tiger Force volunteers Friday visited different bazaars, pumps and inspected the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi, the AAC Shaukat Iqbal took stern action against the shopkeepers, markets owners and petrol pumps owners by not comply with SOPs and on violations.

He also met with the people, asked on the rates of various edibles items, and warned the shopkeepers to follow the rates of fruits and vegetables according to the rates issued by the district administration.

Similarly, on the directions of Assistant Commissioner TSD Jandola Kashmir Sherani, the TMO Jandola installed panaflexes, distributed pamphlets regarding Eid-ul-Azha SOP's and distributed biodegradable bags in the general public of Jandola also met with Imam Mosques and others regarding subject matter.