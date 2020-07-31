UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Visits Bazars, Pumps, Inspects SOPs In Tank

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:30 PM

AAC visits bazars, pumps, inspects SOPs in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal and Tiger Force volunteers Friday visited different bazaars, pumps and inspected the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi, the AAC Shaukat Iqbal took stern action against the shopkeepers, markets owners and petrol pumps owners by not comply with SOPs and on violations.

He also met with the people, asked on the rates of various edibles items, and warned the shopkeepers to follow the rates of fruits and vegetables according to the rates issued by the district administration.

Similarly, on the directions of Assistant Commissioner TSD Jandola Kashmir Sherani, the TMO Jandola installed panaflexes, distributed pamphlets regarding Eid-ul-Azha SOP's and distributed biodegradable bags in the general public of Jandola also met with Imam Mosques and others regarding subject matter.

Related Topics

Petrol Market Afridi Government

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Turkmenistan in fight aga ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, T ..

18 minutes ago

Report Finds New Zealand Forces Misled Authorities ..

18 minutes ago

EU Welcomes Release of 6 Bahai Community Members A ..

18 minutes ago

Human Fraternity Document a source of inspiration: ..

1 hour ago

China star Wu Lei 'turns down Premier League' to s ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.