AAC Visits BHU To Inspect Healthcare Facilities

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank is committed to ensuring healthcare quality in remote areas.

These views were expressed by Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Jamshad Alam Khan during his surprise visit to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) at Kot Shah Alam on Monday.

He visited various sections of the BHU and inspected facilities available for people in the area.

The AAC checked the attendance of staff, availability of medicines, and cleanliness conditions.

During the inspection, it was found that certain necessary medicines were not available. He directed the relevant department to ensure the availability of those medicines instantly so that the inhabitants could conveniently avail healthcare facilities at their doorstep.

He also directed action against employees found absent on the occasion.

He urged staff to ensure their presence on a daily basis in order to provide the best healthcare facilities to people.

