AAC Visits Bili Tang Bazaar To Review, Prices, SOPs Implementation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

AAC visits Bili Tang bazaar to review, prices, SOPs implementation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) ::On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Kohat Murad Ahmed Hoti visited Bili Tang Bazaar and inspected the supply, quality and prices of daily commodities of life.

He also imposed fines on the profiteers and warned that the sale of goods at government rates should be ensured. He further directed that 100 per cent implementation of Corona SOPs set by the government should be ensured otherwise strict action would be taken against violators.

More Stories From Pakistan

