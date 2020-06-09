UrduPoint.com
AAC Visits Bus Terminals, Checks SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

AAC visits Bus terminals, checks SOPs

The district administration, in order to prevent corona, taking steps for implementation of precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in public transport to ensure safety of the general public

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration, in order to prevent corona, taking steps for implementation of precautionary measures and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in public transport to ensure safety of the general public.

In this connection, on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Aminul Hassan visited the bus stands of Sialkot and Sherwan where he checked the buses. The AAC issued on the spot instructions to public transporters.

He also checked the fares fixed for various routes and asked the citizens to register their grievances at the District Control Room or Pakistan Citizen Portal so that legal action could be taken against the culprits.

He also visited the bazaars and issued instructions for strict implementation of SOPs.

