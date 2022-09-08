UrduPoint.com

AAC Visits Cricketer Naseem Shah's House

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Samarbagh Noman Pervez here on Thursday visited house of cricketer Naseem Shah and felicitated his parents over his outstanding performance in a match against Afghanistan the other day.

The AAC also presented gifts to them and prayed for success of Pakistani cricket team in the Asian Cup final.

On the occasion, father of Naseem Shah expressed gratitude to the AAC and said that it was prayers of the nation and hard work of his son that took Pakistani cricket team to the final.

The AAC also contacted Naseem Shah on telephone and conveyed best wishes for the final match.

