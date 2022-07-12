AAC visits DHQ Timergara, inspects facilities to patients

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Miss Shawana Haleem Tuesday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital Timergara and inspected the health facilities to the patients and visitors during the holidays of Eid-ul-Adha.

Talking to media men during her visit, miss Shawana Haleem said that Deputy Commisioner Dir Lower Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi issued directives to visit hospital and inspect the facilities being given to the visitors and patients during the holidays of Eid-ul-Adha.

She paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital Timergara. Shahab, Dr. Fazal Mahmood, Nurse, Paramedics staff were present on this occasion during her visit. DMS Dr. Sikandar said that a separate ward has been set up for gastro patients while the staff in the emergency surgery unit has been doubled.

He said that 6 major and 17 general surgeries as well as 25 gastro and 6 dialysis patients were given timely medical aid in a day. The number of staff in the emergency surgery unit has been doubled and the closure of private hospitals and clinics during Eid and bringing in patients from four tehsils.

She also talked to the hospital staff. She has been told that during the Eid days more patients visited the the emergency unit in the morning for which the number of staff has been increased.

While another ward for emergency patients has also been allotted so that it can be used in case of overcrowding in the emergency unit. On the occasion, AAC Timergara directed the DMS to conduct self-monitoring of the emergency unit especially during Eid and ensure all medical facilities to the patients.