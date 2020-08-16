UrduPoint.com
AAC Visits Different Areas, Monitors Polio Drives

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) ::Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Takht Bhai Farman Ali along with Dr Yasir and Patwari constituency visited Shergarh to monitor anti-polio campaign here on Sunday.

They also monitored the spot-checking polio teams in the area.

Farman Ali also met with about 40 parents and urged that children up to five years of age who do not receive polio vaccines should be vaccinated.

He also appealed for more cooperation from the parents. Additional Assistant Commissioner Humayun Khan also supervised the polio campaign. The Additional Assistant Commissioner administered polio drops to the children, supervised the polio teams, and issued them necessary instructions.

