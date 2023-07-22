AAC visits education institutions in Hangu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Hangu Fazl Akbar, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Revenue Hangu Amanullah Saturday visited various government educational institutions in Tehsil Hangu and checked the availability of various basic facilities there.

During his visit to various educational institutions in District Hangu besides checking different facilities, he also inspected the security cameras, water, electricity and washrooms for the security personnel deployed in connection with the security of Muharram.