Open Menu

AAC Visits Education Institutions In Hangu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

AAC visits education institutions in Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Hangu Fazl Akbar, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Revenue Hangu Amanullah Saturday visited various government educational institutions in Tehsil Hangu and checked the availability of various basic facilities there.

During his visit to various educational institutions in District Hangu besides checking different facilities, he also inspected the security cameras, water, electricity and washrooms for the security personnel deployed in connection with the security of Muharram.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Visit Hangu Government Muharram

Recent Stories

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

16 minutes ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

25 minutes ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

54 minutes ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

55 minutes ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

2 hours ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

3 hours ago
Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

3 hours ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan