AAC Visits Exam Centers, Recovers Cheating Materials From Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 08:07 PM

AAC visits exam centers, recovers cheating materials from students

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Saad Munir Khan on Saturday inspected the examination centres of various colleges located on Pindi Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Saad Munir Khan on Saturday inspected the examination centres of various colleges located on Pindi Road.

On the occasion, materials supporting cheating were recovered from several students.

Also, instructions were issued to the examination staff that administrative negligence will not be tolerated in the examination centres.

While legal action will be taken against those guilty of negligence.

