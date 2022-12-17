AAC visits filling stations to check cleanliness situation

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan has visited several filling stations located on Tank-Pezu road in connection with the ongoing cleanliness week drive.

He paid these visits following the directions of the district administration to check the cleanliness situation at the filling stations.

During his visit, he directed the administration of the filling stations to ensure cleanliness at the stations, after which cleaning operations were started at different filling stations.

It is worth mentioning here that the week-long cleanliness drive was underway across the district with sanitary workers as well as concerned staff of all public departments engaged to ensure cleanliness and a healthy environment for the citizens.

The cleanliness week was started on December 12 at the width and breadth of the district to keep every nook and corner of the city clean under the direct supervision of Deputy Commissioner Hamidullah Khattak.

The district administration is striving hard to make the campaign a complete success.