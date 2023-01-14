UrduPoint.com

AAC Visits Flour Mills, Checks Wheat Stocks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 07:51 PM

AAC visits flour mills, checks wheat stocks

Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Kohat Saad Munir Khan Saturday visited Javed Flour Mill on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf and checked stock register, dealers register, quality of flour and wheat and gate passes. He also checked the wheat stock and found it satisfactory

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) : Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Kohat Saad Munir Khan Saturday visited Javed Flour Mill on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf and checked stock register, dealers register, quality of flour and wheat and gate passes.

He also checked the wheat stock and found it satisfactory.

Talking to the media persons, he said that easy availability of flour to the general public would be ensured as per the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf.

Related Topics

Kohat Media Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign ..

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs meets UAE Ambassador

6 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for Public Works, Housing and Wate ..

6 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi hosts 400 Emirati Students to explore ..

42 Abu Dhabi hosts 400 Emirati Students to explore their potential as future cod ..

51 minutes ago
 Court hands over journalist Shahid Aslam handed to ..

Court hands over journalist Shahid Aslam handed to FIA on two-day physical reman ..

1 hour ago
 Former Bolsonaro minister arrested over Brazil rio ..

Former Bolsonaro minister arrested over Brazil riot

8 seconds ago
 Chief Justice (CJ) of Supreme Court of Azad Jammu ..

Chief Justice (CJ) of Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Justice Raja ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.