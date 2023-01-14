AAC visits flour mills, checks wheat stocks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) : Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Kohat Saad Munir Khan Saturday visited Javed Flour Mill on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf and checked stock register, dealers register, quality of flour and wheat and gate passes.

He also checked the wheat stock and found it satisfactory.

Talking to the media persons, he said that easy availability of flour to the general public would be ensured as per the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Furqan Ashraf.