AAC visits Flour Mills, Sasta Bazaar

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Khar-I Sher Rehman Sunday paid a surprise visit to Bajaur Flour Mills and inspected the quality of flour.

Talking to media men during his visit to the Flour Mills, Sher Rehman said that Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Iftikhar Alam received complaints about the quality of the flour, therefore a decision was taken to inspect the quality of the Flour Mills.

He also inspected the Inayat Clay Sasta Bazaar and directed the organizers to spare no effort in providing all possible facilities to the people and to give priority to the senior citizens in the distribution of flour.