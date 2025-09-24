AAC visits Fruit and Vegetable market to monitor auction process

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud, Additional Assistant

Commissioner (AAC) Revenue, Naseem Abbas Bangash on Wednesday visited the Fruit and

Vegetable Market along with the Food Inspector and closely monitored the auction process and reviewed the prices of food items in the market.

The ACC monitored the auction process to ensure transparency in the daily auctions in the

market and provide relief to the public.

On this occasion, he strictly instructed all the shopkeepers to ensure implementation of the

officially fixed rate list.

Naseem Abbas Bangash said that arbitrary increase in the prices of food items and overselling would not be

tolerated .

He also talked to the buyers and shopkeepers present in the market and listened to their problems.

During the visit, the Food Inspector also inspected the quality and standard of daily necessities.

The rate lists issued by the administration were displayed at various locations in the market so

that buyers could easily be aware of the prices.

The district administration said that such steps would continue to provide relief

to the public and keep prices under control in the market, and strict

legal action would be taken against violators.

APP/azq/378