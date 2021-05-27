AAC visits KDA market to inspect implementation of corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Following directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Muhammad Iqbal Thursday visited KDA Market Kohat and inspected implementation of SOPs.

He also visited various shops and inspected implementation of SOPs as directed by district administration.

He also urged people to adopt precautionary measures and support government in its efforts to contain Covid.

He also warned strict action against those found guilty of violating instructions of district administration to control corona spread.

It is worth mentioning that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had taken wide-scale measures to ensure implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures. Masses have also been urged through various awareness campaigns to adopt precautionary measures for their own safety during third wave of current pandemic.