AAC visits Khushalgarh to review arrangements for expected heavy rains

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) On the special instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) II Abrar Khattak visited the Khushalgarh Rasai area to review the arrangements for the expected heavy rains and the threat of cloud bursting.

SHO Gumbat police station, Ayub Janan, accompanied the AAC during the visit.

They strictly warned the workers engaged in informal gold mining on the banks of the Indus River that the risk of

Flooding in the river was increasing due to the rains in the coming days.

The officers clarified that swimming or unnecessary movement in the river could prove fatal at any time; therefore, legal action would be taken against all such persons who violate safety instructions despite the warning.

The district administration has also appealed to the public to avoid going near rivers and streams, keeping in mind the severity of the weather and to contact the local administration immediately in case of any

emergency.

