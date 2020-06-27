AAC visits lockdown areas in Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan took action in Shahbaz Garhi and Garhi Kapura where he imposed fines on the people and shopkeepers for not following the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

AAC Jahanzeb Khan also checked the government precautionary measures under lockdown on Saturday in view of the coronavirus. In addition, the Additional Assistant Commissioner also inquired about the fare of passengers in flying coaches and rickshaws.