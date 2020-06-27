UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC Visits Lockdown Areas In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:27 PM

AAC visits lockdown areas in Mardan

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan took action in Shahbaz Garhi and Garhi Kapura where he imposed fines on the people and shopkeepers for not following the SOPs issued by the provincial government

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan took action in Shahbaz Garhi and Garhi Kapura where he imposed fines on the people and shopkeepers for not following the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

AAC Jahanzeb Khan also checked the government precautionary measures under lockdown on Saturday in view of the coronavirus. In addition, the Additional Assistant Commissioner also inquired about the fare of passengers in flying coaches and rickshaws.

Related Topics

Jahanzeb Khan Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

52 minutes ago

Ten players left off Pakistan's England tour over ..

1 minute ago

Govt. increased petroleum prices by 25% against 11 ..

1 minute ago

KP Chief Minister condoles death of Ex Chief Justi ..

1 minute ago

CPEC to usher in progress for Balochistan: Speaker ..

1 minute ago

No compromise to be made on development of merged ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.