AAC Visits Lockdown Areas, Monitors SOPs Implementation

Sumaira FH 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 12:10 PM

AAC visits lockdown areas, monitors SOPs implementation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Muhammad Yousuf accompanied by Pakistan Army and Police on Sunday visited the lockdown areas including Kot Hakeem, Kot Khadak and Gomal Bazaar to check the Corona Standard Operating Proceduress.

The AAC also distributed free masks and sanitizers to raise awareness against the coronavirus.

Shops of essential commodities and necessary items were remained opened to facilitate people and action was taken against those violating the lockdown on the spot.

During the visit the AAC said the third wave of corona virus was severe and all resources should be utilized to control, adding no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said use of masks and social distancing should be observed in all situations to contain spread of the fatal virus.

