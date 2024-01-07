AAC visits markets in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Mr Waqas Ahmed on Sunday toured different marketplaces in Kohat city and examined the costs and supplies of wheat, sugar, and urea under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir. This time, wholesale sellers were told not to hoard, and shops who were charging exorbitant rates for food were fined.

