AAC Visits Markets To Ensure Regulations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 11:00 AM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Under the public agenda of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Ameen Gandapur , Additional Assistant Commissioner-III (AAC), Saad Munir visited various markets in city and its surroundings to ensure official rates and quality food items.

The shopkeepers found selling underweight, substandard, defective items and also involved in overcharging.

He issued fines on the spot and instructed to avoid all such illegal activities.

He made sure to provide all facilities to the people during holy month of Ramazan.

APP/azq/378

