AAC Visits Medical Stores, Checks Availability Of Drugs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:24 PM

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Batgram Abdul Hameed Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tahmas Ayub Thursday visited various shops, medical stores and public places and checked the price list of medicines, groceries as well as date of expiry of different items including medicines and food items.

During the inspection, he strongly instructed all vendors to ensure the use of masks and refrain from giving bargains to anyone without wearing masks, otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against the violators. He also imposed fines on shopkeepers for keeping food items with expiry dates.

