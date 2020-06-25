UrduPoint.com
AAC Visits Petrol Pumps, Checks Availability, Quality, Prices

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:09 PM

AAC visits petrol pumps, checks availability, quality, prices

Additional Assistant Commissioner Humayun Khan Thursday visited Par Hoti bazaars and petrol pumps and checked the price lists of the edibles items and sale of petrol at various pumps

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Humayun Khan Thursday visited Par Hoti bazaars and petrol pumps and checked the price lists of the edibles items and sale of petrol at various pumps.

During checking of the sale and price of petrol at various petrol pumps, he directed the managers not to sell petrol in bottles and canisters. He also checked the quality of the petrol and diesel, besides visiting the vegetables markets for checking rates of the edibles items. He also warned to follow the rates issued by the district administration otherwise heavy fine and legal action would be taken against them.

During his visit, he also talked with the people and asked about the rates of various edibles items including meats, fruits etc. He directed the shopkeepers and people during his visit to petrol pumps and bazaars to comply with the SOPs issued by the provincial government so as to ensure safety for your family and for others. Wearing masks, gloves in the public places was mandatory, legal action would be taken against the violators and heavy fine would be implemented, he informed the public.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

