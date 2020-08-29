AAC visits petrol pumps, checks quality

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Following directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Takht Bhai Farman Ali paid a surprise visit to Shergarh and Jalala regarding clean and green campaign here on Saturday.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner inspected various petrol pumps.

Apart from cleaning in the washroom, gauge and rate were also checked. Various petrol pumps were heavily fined for poor hygiene and non-vegetarianism.

In addition, shops of wholesale dealers of plastic bags were inspected and bag shop owners were fined heavily and the bags were confiscated.

Farman directed that the sale of unregistered bags is prohibited and strict legal action will be taken against the violators.