AAC Visits Schools To Ensure Implementation Of SOPs

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:18 PM

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (ACC) Marvi Malik Sher on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Maghis Sanaullah inspected the City Schools, Millennium Schools and several other schools and reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

She spoke to the students while inspecting the classrooms and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the school administration.

She further assured the school administration of full cooperation by the district administration in prevention of coronavirus.

