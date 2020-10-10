UrduPoint.com
AAC Visits Shergarh, Jalal Bazars

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Takht Bhai, Farman Ali visited Shergarh and Jalala Bazaar and inspected various Mega Mart's, shops, groceries, bakeries and general stores, regarding prices, and expires of various items

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Takht Bhai, Farman Ali visited Shergarh and Jalala Bazaar and inspected various Mega Mart's, shops, groceries, bakeries and general stores, regarding prices, and expires of various items.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, the Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai took action wherever abnormalities or deviation from the law was observed.

Furthermore, he also checked the market keeping in view the government's precautionary measures against COVID-19 and directed the shopkeepers to implement the precautionary measures and SOPs (mask, social distancing and hand sanitizers).

