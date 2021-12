AAC visits Utility Store Mastuj

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional Assistant Commissioner Mastuj Muhammad Ali on Thursday visited Utility Store Mastuj and carried out inspection of various food items besides checking availability of various edible items

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Mastuj Muhammad Ali on Thursday visited Utility Store Mastuj and carried out inspection of various food items besides checking availability of various edible items.

During inspection AAC Muhammad Ali also checked the availability of essential food items i.e ghee, sugar and flour etc.

He contacted the Regional Manager Utility Stores for provision of all essential commodities well before the snowfall and to increase the quota as well. The Additional Assistant Commissioner also inspected various Covid19 vaccination centers.