AAC Visits Various Bazaars, Checks Rates Of Edibles

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:18 PM

AAC visits various bazaars, checks rates of edibles

The Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Takht Bhai, Zahid Kamal visited Hathian Bazar, Gul Mera, Lund Khwar and Chail and checked the rates of various edibles items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Takht Bhai, Zahid Kamal visited Hathian Bazar, Gul Mera, Lund Khwar and Chail and checked the rates of various edibles items.

During his visit, Zahid Kamal also supervised the distribution of subsidized Atta (flour) bags at each four points in presence of local police.

He also visited Utility Stores, Hathian, Gul Mera and Lund Khwar, where he found that flour was not available in the stores due to which the Regional Manager was contacted regarding the availability of ensuring provision of flour in the stores.

He also inquired of the public about the distribution process who were found to be appreciating it. He said there would no shortage of food items.

He said the provincial government has clear instruction to ensure availability of edibles items to the people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including District Mardan.

