AAC Visits Vegetable And Fruit Market To Check Prices
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Anam Mahmood, on Friday, paid a detailed visit to the Vegetable and Fruit Market to check prices.
He was accompanied by the District Food Controller, Tehsildar, Gumbat and other officers and officials of the Food Department.
During the visit, the AAC personally supervised the auction process and got the prices of fruits and vegetables fixed
regularly so that the public could be provided with quality food items at fair prices.
On this occasion, she also reviewed the availability, quality and cleanliness of essential items in the market.
Anam Mahmood directed the shopkeepers present in the market to fully comply with the fixed prices; strict legal action would be taken in case of violation.
She said that the government was committed to providing relief to the common man and a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted against illegal profiteering and creating artificial inflation.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement
Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip
ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate
Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..
Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty
Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan
Japan's core inflation slows in July
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Viral video exposes two ICT police officials in bribery scandal5 minutes ago
-
UK Announces £1.33 Million in Humanitarian Aid to Support Pakistan’s Monsoon Response5 minutes ago
-
IPO Pakistan chairman stresses mass awareness, curriculum inclusion of IP laws6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt expresses deep grief over Lasbela road tragedy16 minutes ago
-
'Mechanical watches hold greater artistic value than digital ones,' claims Pakistan’s first female ..16 minutes ago
-
Female drug trafficker sentenced to 9 years in prison26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates family park in Commissioner colony56 minutes ago
-
Rescuers save woman attempting suicide1 hour ago
-
Man killed in a road accident1 hour ago
-
Laborer killed over old enmity1 hour ago
-
Dera police arrest two suspects, recover illegal arms in operations1 hour ago
-
Jhpiego launches fund raising campaign for help of flood victims2 hours ago