AAC Visits Vegetable And Fruit Market To Check Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 11:20 AM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Anam Mahmood, on Friday, paid a detailed visit to the Vegetable and Fruit Market to check prices.

He was accompanied by the District Food Controller, Tehsildar, Gumbat and other officers and officials of the Food Department.

During the visit, the AAC personally supervised the auction process and got the prices of fruits and vegetables fixed

regularly so that the public could be provided with quality food items at fair prices.

On this occasion, she also reviewed the availability, quality and cleanliness of essential items in the market.

Anam Mahmood directed the shopkeepers present in the market to fully comply with the fixed prices; strict legal action would be taken in case of violation.

She said that the government was committed to providing relief to the common man and a zero-tolerance policy was being adopted against illegal profiteering and creating artificial inflation.

