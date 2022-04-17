AAC visits vegetable markets at time of bidding

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) ::Assistant Commissioners and Additional Assistant Commissioners with representatives of the Agriculture and Food Departments Sunday visited various vegetable markets at the time of bidding for analyzing wholesale rates of all food items.

Representatives of district administration, Agriculture and Food Departments also visited Timergarh Vegetables Market during the morning bidding on Sunday after analyzing the wholesale rates of all the items, followed by issuing a price list of vegetables and fruits. Similarly after the wholesale rate of chickens, the price list of chickens per kg was released. On this occasion, AAC Adinzai said that Citizens can contact the concerned shopkeepers on the numbers given on the price lists against non-compliance with any official sale price list and also lodge their complaint on the DC App.