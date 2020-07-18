AAC visits vegetables markets, checks rates

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)Jahanzeb Khan accompanied by Food Inspector Saturday visited Main Mirvas Vegetable Market on Saturday and checked the rates of the various vegetables besides ensuring rates lists issued by the district administration

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)Jahanzeb Khan accompanied by food Inspector Saturday visited Main Mirvas Vegetable Market on Saturday and checked the rates of the various vegetables besides ensuring rates lists issued by the district administration.

Jahanzeb Khan also visited Shahbaz Garhi and Garhi Kapura Bazaar and inquired about the fare from the passengers in flying coaches and rickshaws. The Additional Assistant Commissioner directed the shopkeepers to take precautionary measures and should follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government.