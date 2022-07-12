AAC visits Water Sanitation Treatment Plant in KDA

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Saad Munir Khan on Tuesday along with other officials of the Water and Sanitation Department to inspect the site allotted for the Water Sanitation Treatment Plant in Kohat Development Authority (KDA).

During his visit, Additional Assistant Commissioner Saad Munir Khan accompanied by Chief Sanitary Inspector Muhammad Sohail paid a surprise visit to the site allotted for Water Sanitation Treatment Plant in KDA where Chief Sanitary Inspector Muhammad Sohail briefed him about the arrangements.