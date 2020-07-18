UrduPoint.com
AAC Warns Hotel Owners To Follow SOPs

Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:51 PM

AAC warns hotel owners to follow SOPs

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abid Wazir and public complaints, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sehrash Nigar Saturday took action against hotels and junk sellers located within the limits of Hoti police station

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Mardan Abid Wazir and public complaints, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sehrash Nigar Saturday took action against hotels and junk sellers located within the limits of Hoti police station.

During her surprise visit to the hotels to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government, she met with the hotel's owners and warned them to follow the SOPs to stop the outbreak of coronavirus.

ACC Sehrash Nigar also inspected the junk food sellers and found no step was taken for maintaining proper cleanliness besides selling unhygienic food. As a result the owners of the hotel and junk food seller were arrested.

