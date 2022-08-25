UrduPoint.com

AACC Award Of Excellence For NUMS Prof For Outstanding Research In Molecular Pathology

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 02:30 PM

AACC award of excellence for NUMS Prof for outstanding research in molecular pathology

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Prof Dilshad Ahmed Khan of National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) was awarded American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Award of Excellence in "molecular pathology 2022" in recognition of his outstanding research in the field by a global scientific and medical professional organization.

AACC is a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to the promotion of better health through laboratory medicine. It recognizes individuals from around the world in its annual conference for outstanding research contribution in different fields of the clinical chemistry. Prof. Dilshad was given "2022 Abstract Award for Outstanding Research in Molecular Pathology or Pharmacogenomics" for his meritorious research contributions for better patients care during its Annual Scientific Meeting held in Chicago recently.

Prof. Dilshad who is working as Director Academics in NUMS has developed "micro RNA panel for early diagnosis of coronary artery disease in patients with angina." "The panel of miRNA (miRNA-33a, miRNA-133a, and miRNA-146a) has a diagnostic role in early detection of coronary artery disease in patients with angina. It can be used as non-invasive biochemical marker to discriminate healthy individuals from coronary artery disease patients before undergoing angiography," said Prof. Dilshad.

These miRNAs can also be used for the diagnosis of coronary artery disease in medical set ups where cath facilities are not available, he added.

Related Topics

World Chicago National University From

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood ..

Realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood Hassan Shares His Opinions on ..

2 hours ago
 Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood ..

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaj ..

2 hours ago
 CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's bigges ..

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's biggest female centric tech startup ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

5 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.