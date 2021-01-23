AACs, ACs visits Insaf Sasta Bazaars, checks rates, quality of food items

Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yar Khan Saturday inspected Insaf Sasta Bazaar and supervised the supply of flour to the people as per the government flour quota here in different areas

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yar Khan Saturday inspected Insaf Sasta Bazaar and supervised the supply of flour to the people as per the government flour quota here in different areas.

In addition, Abdul Muqsat posted the availability, prices and official price list of the items at the grocery stores. In addition, Assistant Commissioner Saharsh Nigar took action against encroachments on government lands in different areas. Accompanied by Revenue staff, she visited Government Polytechnic College and removed encroachments on government lands there through heavy consultation.

Additional AC Saharsh Nigar took firm action against temporary encroachments on Khawaja Ganj Bazaar and Shamsi Akbar Road. During the operation, extra-path, bridges in front of shops, etc. and other encroachments were demolished and government lands were cleared of encroachments.

Additional Assistant Commissioners Muhammad Yar Khan, Abdul Muqsat and Shams-ul-Zaman also conducted operations in different areas.

Shams-ul-Zaman and Abdul Muqsat also checked the availability of items at grocery stores, prices and official price lists, as well as sales accordingly and compliance with Corona SOPs, and imposed fines for violations.

Abdul Muscat confiscated 5kg bags for selling polythene shopping bags despite the ban. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Anila Fahim and Farman Ali conducted operations in different areas. Assistant Commissioner Anila Fahim and Additional Assistant Commissioner Farman Ali checked the gauge at petrol pumps and the rates fixed by the government. Ali checked the availability of items in grocery stores, hotels, bakeries, butcher shops and mega-marts, unhealthy food, posting of official price lists and sales accordingly. Vendors were also fined for violating it.