AACs directed for keeping check on edibles' quality

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Muntazir Khan has directed all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) for keeping in-check the quality of edibles to ensure the provision of quality products to people.

He issued these directives while presiding over a revenue meeting here in his office on Tuesday.

Besides Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Mardan and Swabi, Haibullah Arif and Shahid Mahmood, all officers of Mardan Division attended the meeting.

The divisional commissioner also activated district administrations regarding removal of encroachments from bazaars and launching of stringent actions in this regard to guarantee hurdle free movement for the people.