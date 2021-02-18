UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AACs Directed To Improve Performance Within One Month

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

AACs directed to improve performance within one month

Commissioner Mardan Division, Muntazir Khan Thursday directed all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) of the region to improve their performance within a period of one month and accelerate process of pending court cases and collection of government receipts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Muntazir Khan Thursday directed all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) of the region to improve their performance within a period of one month and accelerate process of pending court cases and collection of government receipts.

He issued these directives while presiding over a monthly review meeting in his office at Mardan. Those who attended were included Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif, DC Swabi Shahid Mahmood, Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) Mardan and Swabi and other concerned officers.

The meeting was briefed in detail on decisions taken last meeting regarding revenue and their implementation and current situation of revenue in Mardan Division.

The Commissioner expressed anguish over slow pace of disposal on one year and six months old pending court cases and directed speedy disposal of all cases to provide relief to people.

The meeting also constituted a committee for bringing effectiveness in the performance of Service Delivery Centres and removal of shortcomings in them. DC Mardan would head the committee while ADC Mardan, Tehsildars and Manager SDC would be its members.

The committee will look after all matters and will carry out the scrutiny of problems to take steps for their timely resolution.

On this occasion, DC Mardan, Habibullah Arif directed the increase of the number of counters in Service Delivery Centre from two to four to make it easy for senior citizens and women.

Related Topics

Resolution Mardan Swabi Women All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Court

Recent Stories

Force marriages, conversions contrary to Islamic t ..

20 seconds ago

Concern over proposed duty on LPG import via land ..

21 seconds ago

Two dacoits arrested after encounter

22 seconds ago

Singapore virus-secure hotel looks to lure busines ..

24 seconds ago

Constitution is silent on Secret Balloting: CJP Gu ..

5 minutes ago

315,000 defective meters replaced during 2020-21

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.