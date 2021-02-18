AACs directed to improve performance within one month

Commissioner Mardan Division, Muntazir Khan Thursday directed all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) of the region to improve their performance within a period of one month and accelerate process of pending court cases and collection of government receipts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Muntazir Khan Thursday directed all Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) of the region to improve their performance within a period of one month and accelerate process of pending court cases and collection of government receipts.

He issued these directives while presiding over a monthly review meeting in his office at Mardan. Those who attended were included Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif, DC Swabi Shahid Mahmood, Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) Mardan and Swabi and other concerned officers.

The meeting was briefed in detail on decisions taken last meeting regarding revenue and their implementation and current situation of revenue in Mardan Division.

The Commissioner expressed anguish over slow pace of disposal on one year and six months old pending court cases and directed speedy disposal of all cases to provide relief to people.

The meeting also constituted a committee for bringing effectiveness in the performance of Service Delivery Centres and removal of shortcomings in them. DC Mardan would head the committee while ADC Mardan, Tehsildars and Manager SDC would be its members.

The committee will look after all matters and will carry out the scrutiny of problems to take steps for their timely resolution.

On this occasion, DC Mardan, Habibullah Arif directed the increase of the number of counters in Service Delivery Centre from two to four to make it easy for senior citizens and women.