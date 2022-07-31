Aajiz Dhamra urges people to support PPP candidates in LG Elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sindh Information Secretary Aajiz Dhamra has said the political party which was time and again given electoral mandate in Hyderabad only fanned the flames of hatred and completely failed to develop the city.

Expressing his views before the supporters and workers of the party here on Sunday in Union Committee-51 area, Dhamra said a particular party wielded power in Hyderabad for almost four decades but they did not resolve issues of the city.

"Even today the people of Hyderabad lack the basic civic facilities," he deplored.

He urged the people to support the candidates of the PPP and assured that his party's mayor would endeavour to develop the city and address complaints of the people.

Dhamra later visited some other neighbouring UCs and appealed to the people to vote the PPP's candidates in the upcoming local government elections on August 29.