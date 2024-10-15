Open Menu

Aajiz Dhamrah Condemns Attack On Nisar Khuhro’s Residence In Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Information Secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Aajiz Dhamrah has strongly condemned the cracker attack on the Larkana residence of PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dhamrah expressed solidarity with Nisar Khuhro, stating, “We stand with Nisar Ahmed Khuhro. He will not be intimidated by such cowardly attacks.

He further mentioned that these attacks were cowardly acts, but PPP leaders and workers were not afraid of such tactics. "Nisar Khuhro has always advocated for the rights of Sindh and remains one of the most respected and senior politicians of the province," Dhamrah added.

He termed the attack a conspiracy to disrupt peace in Sindh and urged party workers to remain calm. He also assured that law enforcement agencies were conducting an investigation into the incident.

