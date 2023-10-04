Open Menu

Aajiz Dhamrah Condoles Death Of Former MNA

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 06:42 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Aajiz Dhamrah here on Wednesday visited Jamote House in Latifabad to express his condolences over the demise of the former member of the National Assembly, Syed Ameer Ali Shah Jamote.

He also extended his sympathies to former MNA Syed Tariq Hussain Shah Jamote, the late parliamentarian's son, and offered prayers for the departed soul.

He was accompanied by the Information Secretary of PPP Hyderabad Ehsan Abro, Daniyal Abro, Ghulam Nabi Rind and other party members.

