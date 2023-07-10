Aajiz Dhamrah condoles with Maula Bux Chandio

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Spokesperson Senator Aajiz Dhamrah has offered condolences with Senator Maula Bux Chandio on the death of his grandDaughter and niece of TMC Hussainabad Chairman Umair Chandio.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, Senator Aajiz Dhamraah also condoled with a representative of UC 19 Asghar Khawaja on the death of his father, a senior leader of UC 19 Altaf Jatoi on the death of his son-in-law and with PPP activist Faheem Soomro on the death of his mother.

Information Secretary PPP District Hyderabad Ehsan Abro, Chairman UC 35 Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Roshan Solangi, Dr. Majeed Dhamraha, Daniyal Abro, Engineer Sikandar Hayat and others were also present on the occasion.