Open Menu

Aajiz Dhamrah Condoles With Maula Bux Chandio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Aajiz Dhamrah condoles with Maula Bux Chandio

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Spokesperson Senator Aajiz Dhamrah has offered condolences with Senator Maula Bux Chandio on the death of his grandDaughter and niece of TMC Hussainabad Chairman Umair Chandio.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, Senator Aajiz Dhamraah also condoled with a representative of UC 19 Asghar Khawaja on the death of his father, a senior leader of UC 19 Altaf Jatoi on the death of his son-in-law and with PPP activist Faheem Soomro on the death of his mother.

Information Secretary PPP District Hyderabad Ehsan Abro, Chairman UC 35 Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Roshan Solangi, Dr. Majeed Dhamraha, Daniyal Abro, Engineer Sikandar Hayat and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Jatoi Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheri ..

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheritance of non-Muslims

28 minutes ago
 Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

32 minutes ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

43 minutes ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

58 minutes ago
 NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

3 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

3 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

4 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

4 hours ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan