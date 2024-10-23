Aajiz Dhamrah pays tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto, hailing her sacrifices for democracy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Aajiz Dhamrah has paid glowing tribute to the "Mother of Democracy" Begum Nusrat Bhutto, acknowledging her unparalleled sacrifices for the nation. He stated that the sacrifices she made for the country and its people were unmatched in the world's political history. Despite enduring imprisonment and torture for the sake of the constitution and democracy, her morale remained high.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, he expressed these views while paying homage to Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the wife of PPP founder and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and mother of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, on the occasion of her 13th death anniversary.

He highlighted that Begum Nusrat Bhutto's efforts for the country's security and the restoration of democracy set a shining example of reconciliation, which remains a guiding light for the party, and the PPP continues its struggle to achieve the goals for which Begum Bhutto made her remarkable sacrifices.

Dhamrah further stated that Begum Nusrat Bhutto never hesitated to sacrifice everything for the sake of Pakistan's democracy and its people. She had a brave personality, leading a historic movement against dictatorship to restore the people's right to governance. He said that even after the judicial assassination of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, she tirelessly fought for public rights until her health permitted, never taking a day of rest.

Dhamrah concluded by saying that Begum Bhutto’s values and struggle will always serve as a beacon of inspiration, and she will remain alive in the hearts of the people and in history.