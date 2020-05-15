UrduPoint.com
AAK Foundation Distributes Ration Packs Among Gypsies

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 04:46 PM

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan's charity organisation, Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation (AAK Foundation), distributed ration packs among gypsy families in the suburban areas of the provincial capital on Friday

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the foundation distributed food hampers to provide relief to the poor families on the occasion of Ramazan and seek Allah's blessings. The ration packs were distributed in the areas of Gujjar Colony, Kahna Kacha, Mohlanwal, Bakar Mandi and Bagriaan.

The volunteers of AAK Foundation also distributed ration packs from house to house in the slums. Ration packs were also distributed under the Ramazan package in Thokar Niaz Baig, Multan Chungi, China Scheme and Loharanwala Khu areas where the poor and the working class expressed their gratitude for the AAK Foundation.

They were happy that they had been provided help without any discrimination.

Senior Minister Punjab and Chairman of AAK Foundation Abdul Aleem Khan said on the occasion that he believed in serving humanity beyond any political interests and with this spirit, his Foundation was always at the forefront in every hour of need.

He appealed that every citizen should come forward in the current difficult situation and play his role in minimising the worries of people and every citizen should feel his responsibility towards the financially weaker segments of society.

He said that it was also a religious duty to distribute the resources given by Allah Almighty among the deserving people.

