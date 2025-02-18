"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran" holds weekly online Quran recitation session

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) "Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran"has successfully conducted its weekly online Quran recitation session, focusing on the teachings of Surah Al-Maida, Ruku No. 4.

The session was led by Dr. Zameer Akhtar Khan, the esteemed Central Vice Nazim of Rabita and Legal Affairs at Tanzeem-e-Islami Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Held via Google Meet, the interactive session aimed to deepen participants' understanding of the Quran’s teachings, encouraging reflection and spiritual growth.

The recitation and explanation of the selected verses emphasized the importance of ethical conduct and social responsibility, resonating with listeners worldwide.

This educational initiative is part of an ongoing effort by the literary organization 'Qalam Karwan' to make Islamic teachings more accessible, enabling the community to engage with the holy scripture from the comfort of their homes.

The weekly sessions continue to provide a platform for spiritual enrichment, fostering a global connection among Muslims through shared learning and reflection.

The next session is scheduled for the coming week, with the forum welcoming participants from all over the world to join in the pursuit of knowledge and spiritual development.