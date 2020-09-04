UrduPoint.com
Aamer Manzoor Ansari Selects As President District Archery Association

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The General Council meeting for elections 2020 on Friday elected Aamer Manzoor Ansari as president district archery association.

The general council meeting was held here on Friday led by president archery association Muhammad Jameel Kamran which selected the representatives for next four years.

The Council selected Ijaz Fakahr Chaudhary, as chairman, vice chairmen Muhammad Afzal Badar, Muhammad Naeem and Abida Rizvi, president Aamir Manzoor Ansari, senior vice president Sohail Warraich, vice president Abida Khan, Malik Imran and Yousf Khan, Secretary General Tanvir Hussain and others.

Chief patron Kamran Jameel felicitated the new members and urged to work jointly for promotion of archery.

Newly elected president Aamir Manzoor Ansari said that it is honor for him to be as president of archery association and assured that all possible steps will be taken for promotion of archery in the district.

