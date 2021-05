Aamir Aqiq assumes charge of DC Rawalpindi

The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Aamir Aqiq Khan has assumed his charge on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Aamir Aqiq Khan has assumed his charge on Wednesday.

The government of Punjab had appointed Aamir Aqiq Khan as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi and a notification in this regard was issued by Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik.

Earlier, Aamir Aqiq Khan was serving as DC Okara while DC Chakwal Capt (R) Bilal Hashim had served as DC Rawalpindi.