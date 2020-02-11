UrduPoint.com
Aamir Dogar For Introducing Multan's Historic, Cultural Identity At Int'l Level

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:31 PM

Aamir Dogar for introducing Multan's historic, cultural identity at int'l level

Chief Whip National Assembly (NA) Aamir Dogar has said the efforts would remain continue for revival, restoration and protection of cultural heritage of 5-thousands year old city of saints, Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Whip National Assembly (NA) Aamir Dogar has said the efforts would remain continue for revival, restoration and protection of cultural heritage of 5-thousands year old city of saints, Multan.

Addressing a ceremony in line with Walled City Project, "Waseeb Day Rang" here, he stated everyone should play role for propagating message of peaceful, neat and clean Multan.

Chairman Walled City and MPA Nadeem Qureshi, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Mahinder Paul Singh, MPA Saleem Labar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyib and others were also present in the ceremony.

Chairman Walled City Nadeem Qureshi stated that they had to highlight the cultural identity of the city before the world.

Multan is living ancient city and its culture should be highlighted amicably.

The city have numerous places of worships of minorities also. It always remained peaceful city. Recently, Italian ambassador visited city and it gave good impression for promoting tourism. Mahinder Paul also spoke and stated that worship places of minorities were safe and secure.

Earlier, Manager Walled City Project Hassan Siddique informed that renovation of Haram Gate and Sarafa Bazaars have been completed. On this occasion, documentary on historical sites of Multan was also shown to spectators in the ceremony.

