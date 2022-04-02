UrduPoint.com

Aamir Dogar Inaugurates Imran Khan Flyover Costing Rs 3.7 Bln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 04:46 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affair and Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar Saturday inaugurated Imran Khan flyover at Nadrabad railways crossing, here

The flyover was constructed with cost of Rs 3.7 billion and it would surely help maintaining smooth flow of traffic, said Aamir Dogar.

He maintained that Imran Khan flyover was a long standing demand of the local traders and other citizens. Aamir Dogar also remarked that Opposition was creating hurdles in way of development of the country, since PTI assumed government. The PTI government continued the journey of progress.

Dogar claimed that PTI government would not only complete its five year term but form next government also. On this occasion, Adnan Dogar, Shahid Ansari, Shiekh Tanvir, Usman Dogar and many others were also present.

