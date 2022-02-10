UrduPoint.com

Aamir Kiani Directs Authorities To Ensure Quality Of Work On Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 08:33 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Mehmood Kiani on Thursday said that the government will not compromise on the quality of the material being used in development projects.

Chairing District Coordination Committee meeting to review progress on development projects of Rawalpindi district, he said the funds were released for the development projects.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq and City Police Officer (CPO) were also present in the meeting.

He instructed the officers concerned to regularly visit the sites and also update the MPAs concerned as well as the DC office about the progress of the schemes.

The officers concerned should also ensure round the clock monitoring of the development projects through smart phone App and make sure that the data of their scheme was updated regularly, he added.

He said that different projects once completed would provide relief to the public.

The meeting was attended by MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, MPAs Chaudhry Adnan, Javed Kausar, Chaudhry Sajid, Umar Tanvir Butt, Seemabia Tahir, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Abida Raja, Advisor to CM Punjab, Asif Mehmood, Deputy Director Development, Managing Director WASA and heads of the departments concerned.

On the occasion, the DC said that special focus was being given to control the flow of traffic on city roads which was becoming a big problem for the road users.

He said that solid steps were being taken to resolve the issue and the plan for Kutchery chowk, Qasim Market and Chor chowk flyovers had been finalized.

Giving briefing about the ongoing development schemes of Rawalpindi district, Deputy Director Development said that construction work under the Annual Development Program 2021-22, was being completed on 412 projects.

Out of which, 316 projects were new while 96 were ongoing schemes and Rs 134748.072 million had been allocated for these projects.

Most of the projects were related to schools, health department, WASA, public health, highways and local government.

All the officers concerned of the district were using the Smart Monitoring of Development Projects App to update the progress on all the development schemes through which anytime, anywhere the record could be checked and the system was also strengthening the monitoring mechanism, the Deputy Director Development added.

