Aamir Kiani Visits Gawalmandi Area To Inspect Nullah Leh Dredging Work

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:48 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Mehmood Kiani on Thursday visited Gawalmandi area to inspect Nullah Leh dredging and de-silting work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Mehmood Kiani on Thursday visited Gawalmandi area to inspect Nullah Leh dredging and de-silting work.

On the occasion he said that the project was being completed with heavy machinery under 'Kidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par' program launched by the Punjab Government.

During his visit he reviewed the pace of work from Gawalmani bridge and directed the authorities concerned to complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

On the occasion, Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) was also present.

He directed the Rawalpindi district administration officers to take solid steps to remove encroachments from banks of Nullah Leh.

He also instructed the department concerned to take strict action against rules violators and those dumpling building solid waste and garbage in Nullah Leh.

He was given a detailed briefing on the arrangements for cleaning of Nullah Leh.

Amir Kiani said, 'Kidmat Aap Ki Dehleez par' is a unique program launched by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Heavy machinery was being used at different points to improve flow of water in the nullah particularly during monsoon season, the MNA said adding, additional funds would also be provided to complete the project before start of rains.

