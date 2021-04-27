Aamir Liaqat Hussain Denies His Third Marriage, Saying Tuba Is Only His Wife
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:42 PM
The Alim Online host and PTI MNA makes some strange statements in his bid to reject rumors of his third marriage that stormed into social media.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) Renowned tv anchor and PTI MNA Aamir Liaqat Hussain denied rumors of his third marriage.
In a video message, Aamir Liaqat Hussain said that he had only one marriage which was with Tuba.
He said: “No one marries a mute woman despite that everyone complaints about the talkative ones,”.
“Everyone wants to marry a woman that can speak,” said the PTI leader in a strange explaination.
He gave these statements in order to reject rumors of his third marriage.
The Alim Online host then turned to recite some poetry in a truly toxic 30 seconds gaslights Khan, saying: “Talaash kar na sako gi phir mujhe wahan ja kar bhi ghalat samajh kar jahan tumne mujhe kho diya tha, [you could not find me by going there where did you leave thinking me wrong],”.
He further made some strange statements. He said: “ Or Kabhi mjy jo fatwa dene ka ism mile, main insaan ka insaan ke aage rona haram likh du. Rona hai tou sirf khuda ke aage rona hai. [If I’m given title of giving a religious edict, I'll declare it unlawful for a human to cry before another. If one must complain, it must be to no one but God],”.