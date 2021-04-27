UrduPoint.com
Aamir Liaqat Hussain Denies His Third Marriage, Saying Tuba Is Only His Wife

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:42 PM

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, saying Tuba is only his wife

The Alim Online host and PTI MNA makes some strange statements in his bid to reject rumors of his third marriage that stormed into social media.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2021) Renowned tv anchor and PTI MNA Aamir Liaqat Hussain denied rumors of his third marriage.

In a video message, Aamir Liaqat Hussain said that he had only one marriage which was with Tuba.

He said: “No one marries a mute woman despite that everyone complaints about the talkative ones,”.

“Everyone wants to marry a woman that can speak,” said the PTI leader in a strange explaination.

He gave these statements in order to reject rumors of his third marriage.

The Alim Online host then turned to recite some poetry in a truly toxic 30 seconds gaslights Khan, saying: “Talaash kar na sako gi phir mujhe wahan ja kar bhi ghalat samajh kar jahan tumne mujhe kho diya tha, [you could not find me by going there where did you leave thinking me wrong],”.

He further made some strange statements. He said: “ Or Kabhi mjy jo fatwa dene ka ism mile, main insaan ka insaan ke aage rona haram likh du. Rona hai tou sirf khuda ke aage rona hai. [If I’m given title of giving a religious edict, I'll declare it unlawful for a human to cry before another. If one must complain, it must be to no one but God],”.

